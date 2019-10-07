Odisha camps to connect with tribals in Maoist-hit area

Through special ‘Jan Sampark Sibir’, the administration has started to reach out to tribals living in the Maoist-hit ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ in Odsha to include them in the government’s developmental schemes.

According to Project Administratorof the Integrated Tribal Development Agency of Malkangiri, Khirabdi Behera, these camps are being held since October 3. As per the plans, by October 23, more than a dozen such camps will be held in the ‘Swabhiman Anchal’.

The erstwhile cut-off area of the Balimela reservoir was named Swabhiman Anchal last year after the inauguration of the Gurupriya bridge. It is alleged that even now several villages of five out of nine panchayats in the ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ lack adequate road communication.

“Apart from the nine panchayat headquarters, the ‘Jan Sampark Sibir’ will also be organised at Paparmetla, Gajalmamudi, Jodamba, Panasput, Jantri, Andrapali,” said Mr. Behera.

All major departments of the State government open their counters at these camps to include all residents — especially those left out in the developmental schemes.

Facilities at ‘Sibir’

These camps also provide free medical facility, Aadhaar card, ration card, construction worker identity card making facilities. Horticulture and agriculture departments and banks counsel and provide financial support at these camps. “We are also distributing sports kits and musical instruments to the local youths,” Mr Behera added.

In the past, the inhabitants of ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ had protested against the lack of development in the region. On September 28, over 1,000 people from here reached Chitrakonda on boats to make the administration aware of their problems related to basic amenities.

It was alleged that in the past, Maoists were trying to use these issues to create support base in the region.

A series of ‘Jan Sampark Sibir’ are thought to be an attempt to counter the Maoist propaganda.