Odisha Cabinet decides to pay decretal dues of ₹100 crore to L&T

In a rare event, the construction major had got Works Department’s property confiscated for Odisha government’s failure to settle dues

Months after the construction major Larsen and Toubro Limited put Odisha government in embarrassing situation by confiscating properties of latter’s Works Department, the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to pay ₹100.06 crore to the company towards decretal dues.

“After exhausting all the legal remedies, Government of Odisha have taken a decision for payment of decretal dues amounting to ₹100,06,42,466 to L&T Limited. For compliance of the arbitral award dated 17.01.2002 of Arbitration Tribunal in case of three agreements for the work — Strengthening and Widening of Sambalpur-Rourkela Road out of Asian Development Bank Assistance,” the government informed after Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The conflict between Odisha government and L&T began in early 2000 when the State government failed to pay ₹20 crore to company after completion of strengthening and widening of 166-km Sambalpur-Rourkela Road.

The L&T resorted to legal recourse for recovering the amount from the State government. Then, State authorities also decided to fight it out in courts for settling of dues. The company went on to win the case against the government in different courts including Supreme Court of India. During past two decade, the decretal dues increased from ₹20 crore to ₹120 crore.

The Court of Senior Civil Judge Commercial Court, Bhubaneswar (Executing Court) on April 12, 2022 passed order of property seizure for State government’s failure to pay the dues. In what was an apparent attempt to remind the government of its dues, the company executed seizure procedure with help of State. Chairs, tables, computers, Air Conditioners and other furniture were seized — a rare incident when a private company got government property confiscated. The company could not have recovered the amount by confiscating furniture and computers.

The issue resonated in State Assembly with Opposition BJP and Congress launching scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik Government over seizure of government property by private company.

Following State Cabinet’s decision, Leader of Opposition Jai Narayan Mishra said it was wastage of government fund and the situation arose due to bad decision of authorities then. The government must take action against authorities, he said.