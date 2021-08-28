Odisha Cabinet clears electric vehicle policy

BHUBANESWAR

28 August 2021 00:47 IST

The Odisha government has proposed to achieve adoption of 20% battery electric vehicles in all vehicle registrations by 2025.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patanik approved Odisha Electricity Vehicle Policy, 2021, here on Friday.

“The objective of the policy is to achieve adoption of 20% battery electric vehicles in all vehicle registrations by 2025 and promote manufacturing of electric vehicles and its components including battery in the State,” said Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, State Chief Secretary, briefing the Cabinet meeting.

The policy is likely to promote innovation and facilitate research and development in the areas relating to electric vehicles and battery.