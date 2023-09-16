HamberMenu
Odisha Cabinet approves transport network programme 

The State government would spend ₹3,178 crore in the first three years of the bus operation from 2023-24 to 2025-26 and deploy 1000 buses

September 16, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
The Odisha government has approved a new public transport network programme which would establish connectivity between gram panchayats and capital city. File

The Odisha government on Friday approved a new public transport network programme which would establish connectivity between gram panchayats and capital city.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the Scheme titled ‘Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative’ (LAccMI) to establish a seamless public transport network across the State from GP level to the State Capital.

“The project cost is estimated to be approximately Rs.3,178 crore in the first three years of bus operation from 2023-24 to 2025-26. Buses will connect all gram panchayats, block headquarters, district headquarters, major cities and economic hubs across the State,” said the State government in a statement.

“The LAccMI Scheme would be implemented in a phased manner. About 1000 buses would be deployed under the scheme. The tenure of the scheme would be 10 years extendable by 2 years,” it said.

According to the Cabinet decision, within the framework of the LAccMI scheme, women’s empowerment would be given top priority.

“Due to the safe transport space, women will be encouraged to participate actively in the workforce. Mission Shakti Self Help Group (SHGs) will be engaged in various operation and maintenance-related activities within the blocks,” the statement read.

Moreover, facilitating efficient transport of agricultural commodities from production sites to destinations would be another initiative under the scheme.

This would encompass timely transportation of various agricultural and perishable products from producers to nearby marketplaces, Mandis and similar commercial hubs.

The Naveen Patnaik Government has admitted that though road infrastructure has been enhanced, corresponding public transportation is yet to take off.

Orissa / Bhubaneswar

