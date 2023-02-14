Odisha Cabinet approves proposal to amend rules for single dependent transgender persons to avail family pension

February 14, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for an amendment to the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) (Pension) Rules, 1992 that will allow a single dependent transgender person to avail family pension in the case of the death of her parents in government service.

The word ‘transgender’ has not been included in the definition of ‘child’ in the present OCS (Pension) Rules, 1992 and there is no provision in the rules for the payment of family pension to such a child in the event of the death of a government servant or pensioner.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal to amend the relevant OCS (Pension) Rules, 1992 so that the transgender child, if living singly, of a government servant or pensioner who died on or after January 10, 2020 would be treated as an unmarried daughter in case there is no other older unmarried daughter or disabled unmarried daughter for the benefit of family pension.

The transgender child should be 25 years in age and must be wholly dependent on the government servant or pensioner for consideration of the grant of family pension.

The Cabinet note says: “Transgender is a person whose gender identity defers from the sex of the persons at birth. In comparison with people leading normal life the transgender persons are appeared as a deprived class. In this emerging Indian Society they should not be construed as a deprived section at all.”

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to enhance the monthly income limit from ₹4,440 to ₹10,000 only from all other sources to be eligible for family pension in the case of unmarried or widowed or divorced daughters of a deceased government servant or pensioner, where the claimant daughter is beyond 25 years in age.

Last year, the Orissa High Court had directed payment of family pension to a transgender person in Rayagada district after her father, who was serving in the Rural Development Department, died, and the subsequent demise of her pensioner mother.

Another important proposal which talked about the payment of compensation to the next of the kin of a prisoner if he or she died in a jail in Odisha has also been approved by the State Cabinet.

At present, there is no statutory provision for the payment of compensation to the next of kin of prisoners in the event of a prisoner’s death. Such compensation was being granted in accordance with the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) or Odisha Human Rights Commission. Both the Orissa High Court and the NHRC laid emphasis on a policy for the payment of compensation in the event of custodial deaths.