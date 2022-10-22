Odisha Cabinet approves proposal of returning unused land to the owners

ADVERTISEMENT

The Odisha Government on Friday decided to return 206.685 acres of land acquired two decades ago for a project proposed by Tata Group to their original land owners in Ganjam district.

Though the land was acquired for the establishment of an industry, farmers continued to till the land. The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal of restoring the land to farmers.

“The land would again be recorded in the name of farmers who used to own them,” said Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary, here after the Cabinet meeting.

“The government, in consideration of the public interest, has been pleased to decide to return 206.685 acres of land remained unutilized for the last two decades in Kalipalli village of Ganjam to the original land owners or to the legal heirs as per the provision of Rule 20 of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Compensation, Rehabilitation and Resettlement and Development Plan) Rules, 2015,” says a statement. The compensation amount paid to the land owners had been waived, it said.

Though the Cabinet decision pertained to one village, it had far-reaching consequences as far as land acquisition for industries in other parts of the State was concerned.

Prafulla Samantra, Goldman Environment awardee, said the State government should have taken the decision years ago. “The Tata Group failed to come up with a specific project for which the land was acquired. The government on its part kept on allowing the company to keep unused acquired land under its possession,” said Mr. Samantara.

Welcoming the decision

“We welcome the Cabinet decision of returning unused land to farmers. The same yardstick should be extended to other regions including the land acquired for the steel project proposed by the South Korean steel major – POSCO. Farmers are struggling to get back land lying unused for more than decade,” said Prashant Paikray, spokesperson of Anti-POSCO and Anti-Jindal Pratirodh Samiti.

Mr. Paikray alleged instead of adopting a sympathetic approach towards land losers, the government deployed police force and resorted to indiscriminate arrests near Paradip where Sajjan Jindal led JSW Utkal Steel Limited proposed to set up a mega steel plant.

They demanded the Cabinet should have come up with a policy framework for returning all unused land to their original land owners.

