Odisha Cabinet approves budget

The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved the budget for 2020-21 which is likely to touch ₹1.50 lakh crore. The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in the State Assembly on February 18.

Piped water projects

The Cabinet also approved execution of five rural piped water supply projects to provide safe drinking water to five Blocks in Sundargarh district under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation funding.

The five projects, which will be completed within 24 months at a total cost of over ₹660 crore, will benefit more than three lakh people in nearly 500 villages spread over the five Blocks of Sundargarh.

Ore linkage policy

The Cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, also approved the amendments to the long term ore linkage policy to industries through the Odisha Mining Corporation.

The long term linkage buyers of OMC, who are willing to invest in mechanised ore evacuation system, would be permitted long term ore linkage for durations of more than five years.

As per the amendment, the lessees having crome ore leases will not be allowed to participate in the national e-auction. This will help in discovery of fair market price of crome ore, a scarce raw material.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to frame new rules to appoint eligible family members of deceased government employees to the posts of Group D under the rehabilitation assistance scheme.