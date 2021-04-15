Other States

Odisha bypoll put off as candidate dies of COVID-19

By-election to the Pipili assembly constituency in Odisha has been postponed after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj died of COVID-19.

The by-election was scheduled for Saturday (April 17). It was necessitated by the death of sitting BJD MLA and former Minister Pradeep Maharathy, who also lost his life to COVID-19.

Mr. Mangaraj was facing acute respiratory problem and had been admitted to a private hospital. He informed his supporters about having tested positive for coronavirus through a Facebook post on Saturday.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum, Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik expressed their condolences.

Odisha on Wednesday breached the 2000-mark for the first time after the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic. The State reported 2267 new cases, compared to 1784 on Tuesday. The highest, 458 cases, was reported from Sundargarh district, followed by Khordha district with 348. Three persons died, taking the total death toll to 1933.

Health experts have been expressing concern about non-adherence to COVID-19 protocol during the campaign for Pipili by-election.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Situation in Gujarat is turning grimmer by the day

Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports nearly 59,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Coronavirus | Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh put off State Board exams

Coronavirus | Mutations found in Maharashtra samples, says Uddhav Thackeray

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CEO calls meet with parties on COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly Elections | I am addressing not only Muslim concerns but of all the poor and dispossessed: Abbas Siddique

Gauhati High Court upholds bail order of Akhil Gogoi by special NIA court

Allow Maharashtra to purchase vaccines independently: Raj Thackeray

Tripura CM directs police to contain post-poll violence in tribal council areas

Coronavirus | Neighbouring States are unable to supply oxygen to Maharashtra, says Tope

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will destroy Bengal’s culture: Rahul Gandhi

Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as official language: CJI Bobde

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will not get even 70 seats: Mamata

Shahi snan in Haridwar | Lakhs ignore COVID-19 concerns to take holy dip

Coronavirus | U.P. CM Adityanath, SP president Akhilesh Yadav test positive for COVID-19

Neither prepared nor submitted to MHA any report on 2006 Mumbai train blasts: IB to Delhi High Court

West Bengal government to launch probe into Cooch Behar killings

OIL acquires majority shares in Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery Limited

Punjab wants postponement of Class X and XII Board exams

Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor pay floral tributes to Ambedkar
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 12:53:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/odisha-bypoll-put-off-as-candidate-dies-of-covid-19/article34321369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY