Odisha bypoll | BJP-BJD locked in bitter political tug of war

Satyasundar Barik BHUBANESWAR
October 28, 2022 13:30 IST

File picture of BJP supporters at Khorda in Odisha. Image for representational purpose only | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

 A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Biju Janata Dal Government of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and other electoral laws in Dhamnagar assembly bypoll in Odisha, the regional party made a counter-allegation against the saffron party to the Election Commission of India.

Leaders of Odisha unit of the BJP were involved in electoral malpractice during the ongoing campaigning in Dhamnagar assembly bypoll tarnishing and defaming the image of Mission Shakti women self-help group members, said BJD delegation that submitted memorandum to ECI in New Delhi.

“Fake and fictitious videos are being manufactured by Odisha BJP leaders and those were being circulated in social media stating women SHGs were distributing money. The BJP is not only defaming them and tarnishing their image, but also doing a great disservice to women of Odisha,” said Sasmit Patra, BJD Rajya Sabha Member, who led the delegation.

“Huge money power is being used by Odisha BJP leaders and workers to illegally influence the voters of Dhamnagar. Whenever the Odisha BJP realizes its upcoming electoral defeat as in this case of Dhamnagar assembly by-election, they immediately start pumping illegal cash to influence voters,” says the memorandum.

BJD demanded that the Odisha BJP be restrained from tarnishing image of woman SHGs by making baseless and false statements. The ECI should intervene to ensure that fake videos being circulated against the Mission Shakti members are stopped, the BJD emphasized.

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Chief Electoral Officer S. K. Lohani of bias in favour of the BJD.

Addressing press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Lohani said, “Some allegations have come to the notice of the commission where bribery and undue influence are resorted to by some candidates or member of political party or their supporters. Any violation of the law and the MCC will attract severe action. Therefore, all candidates and political parties involved in the current bye election are advised to strictly adhere to the MCC and legal provisions prohibiting such corrupt practices.”

The State unit of BJP also submitted another memorandum with CEO, Odisha alleging that BJP workers were being unnecessarily harassed as the ruling party was using administration to bully them.

