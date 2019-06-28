Odisha budget pegged at ₹1.39 lakh crore; focus on agriculture

The Odisha government presented a ₹1,39,000 crore budget for 2019-20 in the State Assembly on Friday with focus on agriculture, poverty reduction, rural development and empowerment of women and youth.

Presenting the budget, State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the outlay is proposed to be financed through revenue receipts of ₹1,15,266 crore and borrowing and other receipts of ₹23,734 crore.

Mr. Pujari presented the budget in two parts – first as agriculture budget and the second as general budget. The proposed agriculture budget, with an outlay of ₹20,714 crore, is about three times the size of the first agriculture budget presented in 2013-14.

A sum of ₹5,611 crore has been proposed for the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme to provide financial support to about 75 lakh farmer families.

‘Lifeline of economy’

“Agriculture remains the lifeline of our economy, contributing to our food security and providing livelihood to the vast majority of our people,” said Mr. Pujari while presenting the agriculture budget.

More than 400 suggestions were received from people and these were carefully considered while preparing the budget, Mr. Pujari said

Stating that the budget focuses on boosting agriculture production and productivity in other sectors, Mr. Pujari said restoration work in the districts affected by Cyclone Fani and creation of disaster-resilient physical assets would be the government’s priority.

“With substantial increase in investment in infrastructure we intend to increase economic activities and attract manufacturing and service industries especially in the MSME sector,” he said.

Observing that education and skills were the key drivers of human development and enablers of employment and livelihood, the Finance Minister proposed an allocation of ₹19,492 crore for the sector.

Mr. Pujari also announced that the total budgetary allocation for the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department has been increased by 10% to ₹6,828 crore in 2019-20.

Paperless budgeting

As a green initiative, the government this year reduced physical printing of budget documents from 500 sets to 200 sets and would distribute the budget documents in electronic form to stakeholders.

“Overall, it’s a pro-farmer, pro-women, pro-poor and growth-oriented budget,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reacting to the budget.