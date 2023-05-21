Odisha BJP to launch month-long door-to-door campaign against BJD government

May 21, 2023 03:16 am | Updated May 20, 2023 09:36 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced a month-long door-to-door campaign against Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government to highlight alleged deterioration in the law and order situation, and growing corruption, in the State.

At the State executive meeting attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in-charge of the Odisha unit Sunil Bansal, and the State BJP president Manmohan Samal, it was decided to sustain the party’s campaign till the 2024 elections. The month-long campaign will begin from May 29 and end on June 30.

“The law and situation has worsened. A former Minister was shot down point blank four months ago but the government is yet to unravel the motive behind the killing. Odisha is ranked among the top States as far as crime against women is concerned,” Lekhashree Samantsinghar, BJP spokesperson, said.

“Due to lack of sincerity, the inter-State dispute over the Mahanadi river still remains unresolved. All party workers will go to every house to inform about the Naveen Patnaik government’s failure and misgovernance. The BJP is committed to make Odisha BJD-free,” Ms. Samantsinghar said.

The party’s State executive also decided to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government over its nine years of rule at the Centre.

“The Modi government has come up with different poverty alleviation programmes. It has successfully faced the crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic. During the past three years, the Union government is distributing free food grains and ration to 80 crore people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana,” Pratap Sarangi, MP and former Union Minister.

“Before the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government came to power, the annual Railway allocation for Odisha was an average of ₹750 crore by 2013 while it has now reached ₹10,012 crore. Moreover, the Modi government is providing advance assistance when the State faces any disaster. There has been a huge jump in fund allocation as far as infrastructure development in Odisha is concerned,” Mr. Sarangi said.

