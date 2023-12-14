Odisha BJP steps up its attack on Naveen Patnaik govt over I-T’s cash seizure

December 14, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its attack on the Odisha government over seizure of over ₹300 crore of cash by the Income Tax department from campuses belonging to liquor manufacturers in the State.

The youth wing of the BJP burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik blaming the government for patronising the liquor mafia here on Wednesday. In a series of agitations, the women’s wing of the party too had staged similar demonstrations in different parts of the State on Tuesday.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Dhiraj Sahu has been in the eye of the storm over the I-T department raid on premises linked to him in Jharkhand and Odisha where over ₹350 crore was found stashed.

“There have been different reasons attributed to stacking of currency notes in Balangir, Titlagarh and Sambalpur campuses belonging to a liquor manufacturer. But there is no denying that hoarding of over ₹300 crore would not have been possible without State patronisation,” said Anil Biswal, Odisha BJP spokesperson, addressing a press conference.

‘Patnaik opened a distillery’

Mr. Biswal alleged that the Chief Minister had inaugurated Boudh Distillery, a unit managed by Sahu’s family, on August 7, 2019.

“The distillery belonged to Sahu family which has absolute monopoly over distillery business in western Odisha district. Because of the influence wielded by the group, no auction takes place for outside business in the State. We want to ask the Biju Janata Dal government as to what was the need for CM to inaugurate the Boudh Distillery and showcase it in ‘Make in Odisha’ platform,” asked Mr. Biswal.

The BJP spokesperson said the silence of the Odisha CM over the largest ever cash seizure in the I-T department’s single operation was puzzling.

“The liquor mafia have been given a free run in Odisha. When burglars are dismantling ATM counters for sake of ₹8-10 lakh, the hoarding of such huge amount of money came as surprise for all. Without support of the State government, it is unthinkable to amass huge cash,” he said.

The BJP announced to continue its agitation to expose the “unholy nexus” between the BJD government and liquor mafia in the State.

