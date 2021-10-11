Other StatesBHUBANESWAR 11 October 2021 03:14 IST
Odisha BJP MLA survives bomb attack
Mr. Majhi, Keonjhar MLA, was returning home after a meeting when the attack took place
Two unidentified miscreants on Sunday hurled bombs at the vehicle of BJP Chief Whip in the Odisha Assembly, Mohan Charan Majhi, who escaped unhurt.
Mr. Majhi, Keonjhar MLA, was returning home after a meeting when the attack took place near the Mandua locality in Keonjhar. The attack triggered protests by BJP cadres who blocked the National Highway 49.
