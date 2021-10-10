Other States

Odisha BJP MLA escapes bomb attack

BJP's chief whip in the Odisha Assembly Mohan Charan Majhi had a narrow escape on Sunday when two unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at his car in Keonjhar district, police said.

Mr Majhi and his security officer were not injured in the incident but the lawmaker's vehicle was partially damaged, a senior officer said.

The blast occurred near Mandua area under the Keonjhar Town Police Station limits when the saffron party's legislator was returning home after attending a labour union meeting, he said.

Mr Majhi lodged an FIR and alleged that the motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled two handmade bombs at his vehicle.

The legislator along with his security officer chased the two persons but they managed to escape from there, the officer said.

"I was returning after attending a meeting when two persons riding a motorcycle overtook my car and hurled two bombs at my vehicle. It happened around 11.50 am.

"I might have developed political enmity in my career spanning over 20 years. But I don't have any enemy in my personal life," Mr Majhi, a tribal MLA from Keonjhar, said.

He alleged that local leaders of the ruling BJD orchestrated the attack.

Meanwhile, BJP workers blocked the National Highway-49 that connects Raipur in Chhattisgarh with Kolkata in West Bengal, demanding immediate arrest of those who are involved in it.

An investigation into the bomb attack on the saffron camp legislator has been initiated, the police officer said.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik was also attacked by a group of miscreants near Kashipur under the Keonjhar Town Police Station limits in January this year.


