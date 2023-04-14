Odisha BJP demands arrest of State Minister following ‘harassment’ allegation by a woman

April 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 14 demanded a thorough probe into the allegations of ‘harassment’ levelled by a woman cadre belonging to the Biju Janata Dal, against State Labour Minister Srikanta Sahu.

“A woman was made to wait for 12 hours from 10 a.m. till midnight. The woman had come to file specific sexual harassment cases against Minister Sahu. Influential Ministers, party leaders and police officers persuaded her not to do so. But, neither was the Minister questioned nor a formal FIR registered in the police station,” alleged Lekhashree Samantsinghar, a senior BJP leader, addressing a press conference here on April 14.

“The Bhubaneswar Police are trying to dilute the gravity of the situation, turning the allegation into a simple harassment case. Had there not been a sexual harassment charge, what was the need for a medical examination of the woman,” questioned Ms. Samantsinghar.

A woman had submitted a complaint against Mr. Sahu in the Bhubaneswar Mahila Police Station. The specific allegation is yet to be ascertained.

When asked about the woman’s allegation, Prateek Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar, said, “The woman sat in the police station for long hours and seemed to be incoherent. After long hours of discussions with her near and dear ones, she submitted a written complaint. As per the complaint, she was working in close coordination with Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department, and the Minister left behind an instruction in the department not to cooperate with her.”

“No cognisable offence is made out of the complaint. But, we had sent her for medical examination as per a precautionary measure. If the allegation is changed in due course of time, we would have the medical report with us,” said Mr. Singh.

Faith in CM

Neither the woman nor the Minister was reachable for their comments. While talking to the media in the later hours on April 13, she also did not reveal anything about the complaint. She only said that she had full faith in BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the legal system.

The BJP, meanwhile, stepped up its allegations saying the Naveen Patnaik government was indifferent to the woman’s plight. Former Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra was alleged to be involved in the Mamita Meher murder and there was a specific allegation of sexual harassment against Jagatsinghpur MLA Bijay Shankar Das. None of the BJD leaders was called for questioning, charged BJP. The State BJP demanded the arrest of the State Labour Minister for ‘harassing’ a woman.

