Odisha BJP accuses State government of manipulation for tweaking tribal land laws

BJP MLAs seek intervention of Governor Raghubar Das to safeguard the interest of STs, terms the intentions of the administration as doubtful

November 24, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
A tribal villager carrying fire woods heads towards his hamlet on the foothills of the Sijimali hills in Rayagada district of Odisha. Representational image

A tribal villager carrying fire woods heads towards his hamlet on the foothills of the Sijimali hills in Rayagada district of Odisha. Representational image | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The BJP on Thursday accused the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government of manipulating recommendation of the Tribal Advisory Council to allow tribals to transfer their land to non-tribals by way of amending the Orissa Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) (OSATIP) Regulation, 1956.

A dilemma over tribal land rights in Odisha

The Cabinet decision of approving amendment in the legislation had triggered massive controversy. Subsequently, the government put the Cabinet approval on hold. It has, however, not satisfied the Opposition as the first three days of the Winter Session of Odisha Legislative Assembly were disrupted following demands by BJP and Congress MLAs for complete withdrawal of the Cabinet decision.

After a delegation of BJP MLAs met Governor Raghubar Das, they said: “The State government has informed that Cabinet has approved transfer of immovable property of a Scheduled Tribe to other than ST in Scheduled areas. It quotes that the Cabinet approval is as recommended by the TAC.”

“In the last meeting of the TAC which was held on July 11, 2023, it was demanded for relaxation for STs to obtain bank loans for agriculture, construction of residential houses and higher studies of children only,” the BJP delegation stated.  

“But the government has approved transfer of immovable property of STs to other than STs in Scheduled areas which was not unanimously decided in the TAC meeting,” the delegation of legislators pointed out.

In the memorandum, the BJP legislators further said: “We condemn the action of the Odisha government which is against the interest of STs. The intention of the government is doubtful.” They sought intervention of the Governor to safeguard the interest of STs in the State.

