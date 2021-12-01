Other States

Odisha ban on New Year celebrations

The Odisha Government has prohibited zero night celebration and functions welcoming the New Year at public places stating that these congregations have potential to spread COVID-19 infection.

“Usually people in large number congregate in hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks and other public places on December 31 and January 1. Such congregations have large potential to spread COVID-19 infection,” the State Government said issuing the COVID-19 guideline for the month of December on Tuesday.

The Government also advised the people to celebrate such functions at their homes, avoiding mass gatherings and adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.


