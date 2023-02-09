Odisha assessed to have huge potential in solar energy, says a study

February 09, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

New Delhi-based environmental pressure group, International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST), says Odisha has the potential to generate 1.5 lakh megawatt of power, using solar resource.

The State too, possesses the ability to produce massive renewable energy from wind and biomass sources, says iFOREST’s research, which was released here on Thursday.

“As per the thumb rule of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Odisha is not considered a force in renewable energy sector. Over the last few months, we have used modelling exercise, satellite pictures and field surveys to reassess the renewable potential of Odisha. What we have found is no less than surprising,” said Chandra Bhushan, chief executive officer and president of iFOREST.

“As per our assessment, Odisha’s renewable energy potential is as good as that of Karnataka. MNRE says Odisha’s solar potential is 25,000 mw. However, our findings say the potential is 1.5 lakh mw. It can be achieved using only 2% of the wasteland,” said Mr. Bhushan, adding that Odisha can become a major renewable energy State in the country.

80 wind power sites

Though Odisha does not have the potential in wind power sector unlike the solar sector, there are 80 possible sites identified for harnessing wind power, he said.

According to the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy (OREP), 2022, the State needs 21,700 mw of renewable energy capacity by 2029-30 to meet new renewable purchase obligations (RPO), Of this, about 16,000 mw is required by industries for captive use and 5,700 mw by utility.

“Currently, Odisha imports renewable energy from other States to meet its RPO requirement, missing out on the investment opportunity within the State. Our research shows that even if Odisha meets half of its RPO target by installing renewable energy within the State, it would attract an investment of at least ₹50,000 crore and create almost 2 lakh new jobs,” said Mandvi Singh, a lead researcher of iFOREST.

The study says a majority of assessed solar potential for ground-mounted solar projects is concentrated in 16 districts while Angul, Balangir, Keonjhar, Koraput and Malkangiri are key districts due to higher concentration of large land patches with low socio-ecological conflict and substantially higher isolation.

Besides, for floating solar projects, large capacity projects of 1.5-3 gigawatt (gw) can be set up over Rengali, Upper Indravati, Jalaput and Hirakud reservoirs. For solar rooftop projects, the Bhubaneswar block has the highest potential followed by other urban blocks of Balasore. Industrial blocks such as Jatani, Kujanga, Kuanrmunda and Jharsuguda can be considered for harnessing solar energy.

For biomass projects, the Bargarh district has the highest potential, followed by Kalahandi and Balasore districts.

