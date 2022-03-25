Odisha Assembly’s Budget session begins

State’s health delivery system has improved, says Governor

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik is seen outside of the State secretariat building in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The Budget session of Odisha Assembly got underway from Friday, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attending the proceedings physically for the first time in two years. He was hitherto attending different sessions virtually in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Odisha government will opt for a vote-on-account instead of the regular Budget in view of the model code of conduct imposed due to elections to civic bodies in the State. The vote-on-account would be for the first four months of the financial year 2022-23.

Addressing the House, Governor Ganeshi Lal said that the State’s health service delivery system had improved with free healthcare facilities being provided through the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

“The government has provided funds for the functioning of the post graduate institute in Capital Hospital. More than five crore COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the people. COVID testing facilities have been set up at the block level,” Mr. Lal said.

“Around 57 lakh farmers have been extended financial assistance in 2020-21 under the Kalia Yojana. Landless farmers and sharecroppers have been provided loans up to ₹50,000 under the Balram Yojana,” he said.

Stating that the government was committed to transforming all the kutcha houses in the State into pucca houses soon, Mr. Lal said that so far around 31 lakh pucca houses had been provided to beneficiaries under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).

“The beneficiaries of BPGY have also been provided monetary assistance of ₹3,000 each to repair their houses. A total of ₹1,440 crore has been spent in this regard,” the Governor said.