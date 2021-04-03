Odisha Assembly | Shoes thrown at Odisha Speaker in the House

BJP members said the situation had come to such a pass that they did not have any option, but to take such ‘revolting’ action.

Upset over reported denial of opportunity to present party’s point of views, BJP MLAs allegedly threw shoes and dustbins at Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro inside House on Saturday.

The BJP legislative party took strong exceptions to rejection of their adjournment motion pertaining to massive irregularities in mining sector.

“We all along have been cooperating with the Opposition parties. But, they wanted a discussion on a particular issue all of sudden which cannot be granted immediately. Shoes were hurled at Speaker by senior BJP members — Jai Narayan Mishra and Bishnu Charan Sethi,” Pramilla Mallick, Government Chief Whip, told reporters outside the House.

Ms. Mallick said Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP Chief Whip, had also flung a headphone at the Speaker. A dustbin was thrown targeting the Chair, but it was not known who had tossed it, she said.

“The action of opposition party is unsavoury and condemnable. Speaker is analyzing the footage for taking action,” said Ms. Mallick.

“We wanted a detail discussion on — irregularities in mining sector are affecting the State. There was no appropriate reason for rejection of our adjournment motion. In the past, the Chair had not allowed discussion on sensitive paddy procurement issue. The Leader of Opposition, who is second most important person after Chief Minister in the House, was not allowed to speak,” said Mr. Sethi, Deputy Leader of Opposition.

Mr. Sethi alleged that important bills were passed in the House without any discussion and it was unfortunate to see the undemocratic attitude of the Speaker. The BJP leader, however, said he had not thrown any shoes.

BJP MLA from Sambalpur Mr. Mishra justified raucous saying, “Is it right approach on part of Speaker to run the House? He has shown utter disregard for laws. He was loss of words as to why he had rejected adjournment motion moved by Opposition party.

The Speaker should not have allowed passage of important bills without discussions and even the Leader of Opposition was not allowed to speak, he said.

Speaker Mr. Patro adjourned the house till 4 pm and assured action for the alleged misconduct.

“Disciplinary actions will be taken as per laws. I am examining video footages and photographs to find out who has thrown what objects,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, Narasingha Mishra, veteran Congress leader, said, “when the House is not in order, important bills should not have been brought for discussion and passage. It was hardly audible anything during uproarious scene. However, the government passed some bills hurriedly. It is unfortunate and I condemn it.”