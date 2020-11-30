Odisha Assembly ends 30 days before schedule

Most of the important businesses were transacted in the first 10 days, says BJD

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly was abruptly adjourned amidst protests by the Opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Sunday, 30 working days before schedule.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House sine die soon after the passage of the Appropriation Bill. The winter session was scheduled to be held till December 31. The session lasted only for 10 days. Only two adjournment motions were issued.

Seven Bills passed

The short session saw passage of seven bills.

After Assembly passed Appropriation Bill of ₹11,700 crore, Pramilla Mallick, chief whip of ruling party, moved proposal to end the session. It was supported by the Biju Janata Dal.

The BJP and the Congress said many important issues were to be discussed and that the ruling party ended the session unconstitutionally. The BJD, however, said since most of the important businesses were transacted in first 10 days, there was no need to stretch the session.

“We regret the abrupt end of the winter session. The BJD took advantage of its crude majority,” said Pradipta Naik, Leader of the Opposition.

Veteran Congress legislator Narasingha Mishra said they were not consulted for ending the session prematurely and it was a one-sided decision by the government.

“Early adjournment of the House is not new. When there is nothing significant to discuss, such decision can be taken. The Opposition leader never tried to take any issue to its logical conclusion,” said BJD MLA Pratap Deb.