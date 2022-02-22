Odisha asks producers, sellers to exhaust single-use plastic stock by June 30

The State has banned manufacture, stocking, sale and use of such products from July 1

The Odisha government has asked all producers and stockists of single-use plastic (SUP) to exhaust their stocks by June 30 as manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified SUP would be prohibited from July 1.

In 2018, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the State Forest, Environment and Climate Change department had prohibited use of single use disposable cutleries made up of thermocol (polystyrene), polyurethane and plastic in all municipal corporation and municipality limits.

Packing and selling of milk and other ancillary milk products and thermocol decorative materials were exempted from the prohibition list

Centre’s notification

Now, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a notification proposing to prohibit manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified SUP items from July 1.

As per the direction, ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration and plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets and plastic banners less than 100 micron would also be prohibited.

“It is to inform all producers, stockists, retailers, shopkeepers, e-commerce companies, street vendors, commercial establishments and general public to stop production, stocking, distribution, sale and usage of identified SUP items,” said the Odisha State Pollution Control Board.

The OSPCB warned that action would be taken to ensure zero inventory of SUP items by June 30.