Odisha announces universal e-muster roll from Jan. 1

It will help monitor payment of minimum wages and timely deposit of insurance and provident fund dues

The Odisha government has announced universal e-muster roll out from January 1, 2021 under which monitoring of payment of minimum wages and timely deposit of insurance and provident fund dues can be carried out.

Under this initiative, muster rolls will be maintained in electronic format to prevent manipulation and ensure transparency. Wages will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of labourers in all the works being executed by the line departments.

According to a review meeting held by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, the e-muster roll’s first phase will be implemented in projects worth more than ₹10 crore in the departments of works, water resource, panchayati raj and drinking water, rural development and housing and urban development on October 2.

Mr. Patnaik directed all departments to have the system in place by January 1, 2021 for universal implementation of e-muster roll.

The CM emphasised on use of robust technology in implementing this initiative along with enabling legal frame work. The Works department has been identified as the nodal department for this initiative under Odisha’s 5T charter (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time).

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the e-muster roll and e-billing by five engineering departments took the lead in payment to workers through these platforms and these reforms would be game-changer in contract management.