Odisha anganwadi worker forgets her pain when she sets out to work

Despite her continuing treatment for uterine cancer, Rama Sahu (46), an anganwadi worker of Khandara village in Odisha’s Ganjam district, has not neglected her duty as an awareness building warrior against coronavirus (COVID-19) for the inhabitants of her area.

According to her husband, Ramesh Chandra Sahu, “No one knows that she has to wear an adult diaper when she goes out of home to serve the women and children of Khandara in the scorching sun. She never misses her duty and forgets her ailment and pain while doing her work.”

Difficulties are not new to Ms. Sahu. The couple lost both their sons at a young age. Her husband left his business of a labour contractor in Pune to return home and help her out.

Locals praise Ms. Sahu’s dedication. Sarpanch Laxman Gouda said that every household was sure of a visit from her even during the lockdown. Thanks to her efforts, every woman in the village has taken an oath to follow all precautions, he said.

“I have taught them the proper use of home-made face masks and the proper way of washing hands with soap at regular intervals,” Ms. Sahu said. Last week, she surveyed every household in Khandara to identify people having symptoms of cough, cold and fever as part of a mega health screening initiative in the Ganjam district.

On April 13, Ms. Sahu’s selfless service was praised by Odisha’s COVID-19 Spokesperson Subrato Bagchi.