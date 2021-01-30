Odisha allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people

In view of the decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed the reopening of Anganwadi centres and gatherings of up to 500 people with strict adherence to the safety guidelines, a notification said.
It asked the School and Mass Education Department to make a decision on the date of reopening of schools for classes 9-12.
The administration also allowed the functioning of cinema halls as per the SOPs issued by the central and state governments.
The relaxations are part of the state government's unlock guidelines which will remain in force till February- end.
Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural gatherings of up to 500 people will be allowed, for which permission will be accorded by district magistrates, municipal commissioners or other officers authorised by them, it said.
The state government allowed a maximum of 50% hall occupancy in closed spaces with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.
Anganwadi Centres will reopen from February 1, while the Department of School and Mass Education will decide on reopening primary schools with the government's approval.
The Department of Higher Education will also make an appropriate decision regarding the reopening of colleges with adherence to the central guidelines, the notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner said.
