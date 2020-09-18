Odisha alerts Collectors of heavy rain from Sept. 20 to 22

A low pressure area brewing over Bay of Bengal likely to trigger rainfall

The Odisha government on Thursday put all District Collectors on alert with a low pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal likely to trigger heavy rain from September 20 to 22.

A cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level, said Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena.

He said the system was likely to develop over the northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around September 20. During three days from September 20 to 22, 13 districts of Odisha might receive heavy rain.

Yellow warning has been issued for four southern districts — Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri — where heavy rainfall has been predicted on September 20. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in the four districts next day. Around same time, coastal districts — Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack and Khordha — could experience heavy rain.

The coastal pockets would continue to get heavy precipitation on September 22. More districts such as Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Balasore would get rain.

Flood damage

Meanwhile, a Central team concluded its visit after assessing flood damage in the State. In the last week of August, the State had recorded heavy rain that had sent many rivers into spate.

“About 2.25 lakh ha of agriculture land had suffered more than 33% damage. About 1,20,000 houses have been damaged. The response support as requested would be about ₹1100 crore. We are working out on mitigation measures which will be indicated in the final memorandum,” said Mr. Jena.