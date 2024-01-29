GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha aims to support football development in India: Patnaik

The Odisha CM’s remarks came during his attendance at the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC

January 29, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed the State’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with the AIFF.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed the State’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with the AIFF. | Photo Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 28 expressed the State's commitment to further strengthening its partnership with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and supporting the development of football in India.

His remarks came during his attendance at the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium.

"It gives me immense pride to say Odisha has successfully hosted yet another marquee tournament at the Kalinga Stadium. Being able to host as many as 16 teams simultaneously, providing them with all the facilities, also signifies that Odisha has been making positive strides in football. We aim to further strengthen our partnership with AIFF and support the football development in India," Chief Minister said.

While wishing all the participating teams and everyone involved in making this tournament a success, Mr. Patnaik said, "I am sure all the teams, players, coaches and officials had a memorable experience in Odisha."

The atmosphere at the Kalinga stadium during the match was electrifying, with the roars of the crowd reverberating throughout. Excited and enthusiastic fans of both Odisha FC and East Bengal FC added to the vibrant ambience.

The Kalinga Super Cup, which commenced on January 9 in Bhubaneswar, has received an encouraging response from players, coaches, and fans. They have commended Odisha for creating a holistic football ecosystem that benefits the sport and gives impetus to its development at the grassroots level, an official said.

