Odisha adds over 50,000 people under food security scheme

The Odisha government has added 51,766 new beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) amid the lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus.

“Ration card management, an automated system, is verifying the authenticity of more than 5 lakh left out beneficiaries. These beneficiaries belong to weaker sections of society, but for different reasons they were out of the purview of the SFSS,” Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Ranendra Pratap Swain, said on Sunday.

As many as 51,766 new beneficiaries, who were members of 19,059 families, had been included in the scheme between March 21 and April 11, Mr. Swain said. Further inclusion of eligible beneficiaries was in progress.

Advance ration

“Soon after their inclusion in the scheme, we have started providing them advance ration announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in view of COVID-19,” said the Minister.

According to him, out of an allotment of 5.65 lakh tonnes of food grains, including rice and wheat, released by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, 5.02 lakh tonnes had been so far lifted and delivered at fair price shops for distribution of ration (April, May and June) to beneficiaries.

Besides, the department had distributed ₹514.67 crore to 51,46,696 PDS ration cardholders at ₹1,000 each towards cash relief.

“Cash distribution will go on till all beneficiaries under the NFSA [National Food Security Act] and the SFSS are covered. People who have lost their livelihood sources are in dire strait. This is the time to support them,” said Mr. Swain.

Additional rice, dal

Meanwhile, the State government is set to distribute additional 5 kg rice and one kg dal free of cost to ration cardholders for three months from April.

The State government said more than 41.85 lakh people were provided cooked food through 7,156 self-help groups in rural areas.

In Odisha, 54 persons have tested positive for coronavirus. While one person has died, 12 have recovered.