Odisha activists call for anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

BHUBANESWAR

23 February 2020 05:04 IST

They allege Act is discriminatory on religious grounds and NPR is a step towards NRC implementation

The Naveen Patnaik Government should tell the Centre that it is not ready to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) survey by passing a resolution in the State Assembly, demanded activists and intellectuals here on Saturday.

Activists, who gathered under the banner — ‘We the people of India’ — on the death anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, alleged that the CAA is discriminatory on religious grounds and the NPR is a step towards the implementation of the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Implementation of CAA, NPR and NRC will not only become a financial burden on the State, but also create divisions in society. Citizens possess different identity proofs such as Aadhaar, voter identity card, driving licence and land records. We do not want NPR, which will lead to NRC,” said Suresh Panigrahi, a CPI(M) leader.

Narendra Mohanty, an activist, said: “Like other non-BJP State governments, Odisha should pass a resolution in the Assembly to oppose NPR survey in the State.”

‘Anti-poor’ exercise

They demanded the withdrawal of CAA, NPR and NRC, which they claimed was against the country’s secular credentials, anti-poor and contrary to the Indian Constitution.

The forum also started a signature campaign on Maulana Azad’s death anniversary and announced that it will continue till March 23. The signatures would be handed over to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

During this period, the activists would hold peaceful agitations in all districts of the State.