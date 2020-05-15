Other States

Odia worker on foot march dies of exhaustion

He was walking from Hyderabad

Kasa Madkami, 22 , a tribal migrant worker from Odisha’s Malkangiri district, breathed his last due to exhaustion while walking back home from Hyderabad due to continuing COVID-19 lockdown.

Help from government or any one else eluded him even after death. His three compatriots paid up ₹ 8000 to hire an ambulance to transport his body from Bhadrachalam to his home at Tanginidanga village in Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

The deceased was the only earning member of his family.

He was working as a menial labourer in Hyderabad. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown took away his job in the city. It became hard for him and his friends to survive there.

No transport

Madkami and his three friends decided to return back to their homes in Malkangiri district. Dearth of inter-State transport and lack of money compelled these four migrant workers to take up the long walk from Hyderabad to Malkangiri.

They had reached Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday (May 11), where exhausted by the long walk in the scorching summer heat, Madkami became unconscious.

His friends admitted him in a Bhadrachalam hospital, where he breathed his last.

