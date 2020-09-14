Odia film actor Ajit Das dies at 71

A product of National School of Drama, Das acted in more than 60 Odia films and produced several others.

Veteran Odia film actor Ajit Das, known for his acting prowess in films such as ‘Hakim Babu’ and Tundabaida’, died at a private hospital here on Sunday, family sources said.

He was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital on September 1, but its authorities are yet to disclose the reason behind his death because, under the rules, a hospital cannot reveal the identity of a coronavirus patient until it is declared by the government or local authorities or the patient concerned.

Das was 71 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and many others condoled his death.

A product of National School of Drama, Das acted in more than 60 Odia films and produced several others. He was also a former head of the department of drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Bhubaneswar.

Born in 1949, Das started his film career with ’Sindura Bindu’ (1976). He became a household name in the state after popular films such as ‘Hakim Babu’ and Tundabaida’ were released in the 1980s. He played the lead roles in these movies.

His other films included ‘Maa’ (1992), ‘Nandini I Love You’ (2008) and ‘Kebe Tame Naha Kebe Mu Nahi’ (2012). His last film, ‘Ishq Puni Thare’, was released in September 2018.

Das died barely two months after the demise of another acclaimed actor Bijay Mohanty.

“The demise of Ajit Das has created a great void in the Odia film industry which will take years to fill. Ajit Das will continue to live in the hearts of innumerable cine lovers of Odisha,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in his condolence message.

Das was a genius who left an indelible mark in Odia film industry he said.

In a tweet, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “He had enticed Odia cine viewers for a long period with his performance. With his death, there is an end of an era in Odia film industry.”

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said, “I am saddened by the demise of Ajit Das. His absence will create a big loss to the Odia film industry.”

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan also condoled the death of the veteran actor.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and others also mourned his death.