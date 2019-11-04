Odd-even scheme returns to city today

The odd-even scheme will return to the Capital for the third time on Monday with pollution levels and the presence of toxic pollutants in the city’s ambient air being recorded at their highest so far this season on the eve of the implementation of its provisions for the better part of November.

The scheme will be enforced at 8 a.m. on Monday, allowing only vehicles with even last digit on their respective registration number plates to ply till 8 p.m. The scheme will end on November 14. Non-transport, four-wheeler vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digit will not be allowed on the roads with violators liable to pay a fine of ₹4,000.

The restrictions, in accordance with the last digit of registration numbers, will also apply on vehicles registered in other States. The scheme, however, will not be in force on November 10 on account of it being a Sunday. While two-wheelers have been exempted from the restrictions of the scheme, CNG-driven ones have not been put on the list of exempted vehicles this time.

Vehicles being used for medical emergencies and ferrying schoolchildren in uniform will be exempted in addition to women-only vehicles with children aged up to 12 in them. Vehicles occupied by physically disabled persons will also be exempted.

A senior police officer said that Delhi Police has identified 200 traffic points with the deployment of as many teams to ensure the efficient implementation of the scheme.

“This has been done in coordination with the Delhi Transport Department. Challans will be issued on the spot through e-challan system,” the officer said.