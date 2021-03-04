Other States

Octogenarian keen to contest for 12th time

Premadhar Bora, the grand old man of Assam’s electoral politics, is keen on contesting the coming Assembly elections for the 12th time. The 87-year-old retired teacher has won the Bihpuria seat as an Independent four times between 1967 and 2001, and has no intention of joining any party for “probably my last election.” He was the Education Minister in the Jogen Hazarika government in 1979 and the pro-tem Speaker in 2001.

Unhappy with the functioning of the BJP-led government, he has started campaigning for “another opportunity to serve my people.”

Assam Assembly Elections 2021
