Observe political neutrality, transparency: Bengal Governor tells bureaucrats

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday urged the bureaucracy in the State to maintain political neutrality; accountability and transparency and commit themselves to upholding the supremacy of the Constitution. Mr. Dhankhar took to social media saying that IAS (Indian Administrative Service) and IPS (Indian Police Service) officials must observe All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

“IAS and IPS @MamataOfficial must observe All India Services (Conduct) Rules,1968 that mandate: political neutrality; accountability and transparency; commit himself to and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic values; refrain from doing anything which is or may be contrary to any law, rules, regulations and established practices…,” the Governor said on Twitter.

Mr. Dhankhar went on to say that that the bureaucrat should maintain “discipline in the discharge of his duties and be liable to implement the lawful orders duly communicated to him perform and discharge his duties with the highest degree of professionalism and dedication to the best of his abilities”.

Summonses

The remarks by the Governor come at a time when his repeated summonses to senior bureaucrats have not generated the desired response. Over the past few days, Mr. Dhankhar has summoned the State’s Education Secretary over issues relating to the conduct of Final Year university exams but sources at Raj Bhawan said that the official failed to turn up. On earlier occasions, the Governor had expressed the wish to be informed of the State’s preparedness in dealing with COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan relief. The communication from Raj Bhawan in this regard also did not meet with the preferred response.

Without referring to any incident or any particular bureaucrat Mr. Dhankhar warned that such infraction will attract due accountability. “As Governor worried at rampant disregard and violations @MamataOfficial. Let there be no doubt, every such infraction will attract due accountability,” he tweeted.