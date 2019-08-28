Other States

Obscene video: two suspended BJP leaders held

Two BJP functionaries, suspended last month by the party after they appeared in a sexually explicit video, were arrested on Tuesday along with the wife of the man in the clip. The BJP had suspended a district-level youth wing leader and a women’s wing leader last month after a case was lodged against them.

Dec 3, 2019

