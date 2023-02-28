OBC communities’ demand for financial empowerment finds echo with Commission

February 28, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - JAIPUR

The demand for financial empowerment raised by the communities listed as Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Rajasthan has found an echo with the State OBC Finance & Development Commission. The Commission has started taking steps to address their concerns and framed new schemes for sanctioning loans to the OBC entrepreneurs.

The full Commission met here on Monday to deliberate on the proposals for the financial inclusion of OBCs, by facilitating access to the affordable financial products and services which could meet their needs. The Commission also decided to hold “dialogue camps” in the districts for generating awareness about the welfare schemes.

The Commission’s chairman Pawan Godara said here that the district-level committees would be shortly appointed for identifying the areas in which the OBCs needed upliftment. “We have also sent proposals to the State government for appointing a consultant in the Commission and amend the norms for eligibility and conditions for new loan schemes,” he said.

Mr. Godara said that while loans up to ₹50,000 would be disbursed without guarantee, any loan between ₹50,000 and up to ₹2 lakh would require the approval of a government employee or an elected representative.

The district-level committees would monitor various activities and ensure coordination with the government departments for extending various benefits to the members of OBC communities, Mr. Godara said. Besides, the talented students belonging to OBCs will be felicitated and encouraged to take up higher studies in the specialised fields.