Nyay Yatra schedule in UP will be shared with INDIA bloc partners: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on SP chief’s ‘no invite’ swipe

February 04, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - New Delhi

A day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he hasn't received an invitation for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress, on February 4, said the yatra's programme in Uttar Pradesh will be shared with INDIA bloc constituents after it is finalised and asserted that their participation would strengthen the alliance.

Asked whether he would participate in the yatra, Mr. Yadav had said on Feb. 3, "The problem is that many big events take place, but we don't get an invite." Tagging a video on Mr. Yadav's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the detailed route and programme of the yatra in Uttar Pradesh is will be finalised in a day or two. "After this it will be shared with the constituent parties of INDIA bloc in the state. Their participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will further strengthen the INDIA bloc. The Yatra is expected to enter UP in the afternoon of February 16," Mr. Ramesh said in a post in Hindi.

The Congress has faced heat recently from Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents such as the TMC which has attacked it over seat sharing and on carrying out the yatra. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stayed away from the yatra while it was in her State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yatra is in Jharkhand presently and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and newly-elected Chief Minister of the state Champai Soren participated in the yatra on Feb. 2 as it entered the state. The JMM is part of the INDIA allinace.

The yatra will traverse 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.