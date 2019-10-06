Nutrition Mission benefits 7,700 children

The second phase of National Nutrition Mission (NNM) has benefited 7,712 children in 20 districts of Rajasthan by bringing them out of malnutrition. The children’s health is being monitored through anganwadi centres, while the community participation has been encouraged in the malnutrition management programme.

A workshop on NNM organised here over the week-end discussed the plans for health screening of children and connecting the children with severe acute malnutrition with the mission. National Health Mission’s State Director N.K. Thakral said 3.75 lakh children had been screened and 10,344 of them connected with NNM in the second phase.

About 70% of the identified children have come out of the vicious cycle of malnutrition, while the development partner agencies, Community Health Centre officials and anganwadi workers actively participated in the efforts to improve the health and nutrition status in the specific areas in 20 districts.

Experts attending the workshop said the State government had promoted the activities of NNM in a big way to tackle malnourishment among children and utilised the resources to ensure children’s healthcare and access to nutrition services. The budgetary allocations were being spent in a transparent manner to achieve the targets of nutrition.

K.K. Pathak, Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, said new research would be undertaken for finding out food supplements which could provide better nutrition. A prudent use of food material provided by nature could resolve the issue of malnutrition among toddlers, he said.

UNICEF-Rajasthan chief Isabelle Bardem said the tasks undertaken in two phases of NNM had achieved impressive results in the State and various agencies and government departments had worked together to improve nutrition levels among the children.