Nutrition fortnight promotes early childhood care and education in Rajasthan

The programmes held at Anganwadi centres as part of the fortnight have highlighted the significance of interventions to reduce malnutrition, morbidity and mortality among children

March 14, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A nutrition fortnight being observed in Rajasthan has promoted early childhood care and education and laid emphasis on getting national recognition for the initiatives taken for infants and children in the State. Various events have been organised during the fortnight, which started on March 8 and will conclude on March 23.

The programmes held at Anganwadi centres as part of the fortnight have highlighted the significance of interventions to reduce malnutrition, morbidity and mortality among children. Women and Child Development Department’s Secretary Mohan Lal Yadav said here on Wednesday that the activities were being undertaken in accordance with the nutrition calendar.

Workers at Anganwadi centres in different parts of the State have highlighted the issues arising from poor maternal nutrition and improper child feeding practices. Mr. Yadav said the department’s interventions had sought to create an enabling environment for strengthening maternal nutrition as well, in addition to reducing the prevalence of low birth weight and wasting among children.

Workshops were organised at the tehsil level to take a pledge on early childhood care and education, while ‘Shiksha Chaupals’ were held to generate awareness about nutrition and hygiene.

In southern Rajasthan, the tribal communities had been apprised of the nutrition values of millets and traditional foods, Mr. Yadav said.

