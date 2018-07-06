Nun held for selling baby to childless couple

more-in

A nun and a staff member of the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in Ranchi have been arrested on the charge of selling a baby to a childless couple and sent to jail, while another nun is being detained by the police.

The MoC expressed “shock” at the incident.

“The sister-in-charge of the Missionaries of Charity Sister Koncilia and a staff member Anima Indwar have been arrested... Sister Meridian is still under detention and investigation is on,” Ranchi Kotwali Officer-in-charge Shyamnand Mandal said on Friday.