Number of ATM card frauds rising in Kolkata

The number of complaints of ATM frauds in Kolkata continued to rise touching 70 on Wednesday. The amount of money siphoned off rose to ₹14 lakh.

Senior officers of the Kolkata Police suspect a gang of Romanian nationals behind the fraud who had allegedly secured data by installing skimmer devices at certain ATMs in the southern parts of the city.

“We have got photographs of two more accused in the case,” a senior police officer said.

A team of the Kolkata Police is in Delhi as most of the withdrawals were made from ATMs there. So far no arrests have been made but the police is checking records of all Romanian nationals who entered the country. Last year, the Kolkata Police had arrested some Romanian nationals who were allegedly involved in ATM frauds using similar modus operandi. The frauds this year have been committed on people who operated certain ATMs in Kolkata’s Jadavpur and Charu Market Police station, where it is believed that skimming devices were installed. Almost 50 of the 70 complaints are from Jadavpur area alone.

It is still not clear whether it is the same gang or a new one is involved in the crime.