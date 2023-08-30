Nuh violence: State Rights body to probe ‘police negligence’ in death of activist

August 30, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has initiated a probe into allegations of police negligence in the death of a Bajrang Dal activist, Pradeep Sharma, and others during the recent communal violence in the State’s Nuh district.

The HHRC said it had taken up the case based on a complaint from a Jharkhand-based advocate, who alleged that several deaths in the communal violence were a result of the Haryana Police’s “careless” attitude.

Police ‘careless’

The State human rights commission has now requisitioned detailed reports from the concerned Superintendent of Police and posted the matter for hearing on November 2.

A case has been registered at the Sohna police station on Mr. Sharma’s death but the police are yet to announce arrests in the matter. It is alleged that Mr. Sharma was attacked and killed by a mob of around 25 persons.

The complaint said that on July 31, Mr. Sharma and his friends were escorted from Nuh to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway by a police team, who then left them and asked them to proceed insisting it was safe.

The complainant said that Mr. Sharma and his friends were soon confronted by the mob near Nirankari College. The mob allegedly stoned their vehicle, causing it to crash into a divider, following which Mr. Sharma and his friends were pulled out and beaten up.

Mr. Sharma was moved to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi but succumbed to his injuries.

The complainant went on to say that others had also been killed in similar incidents and accused the Haryana Police of being unprofessional and careless.

Communal violence broke out in Haryana on July 31 during the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh. The violence led to the deaths of six people, including two Home Guards.