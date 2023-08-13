HamberMenu
Nuh violence | 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits to be held in Palwal

The 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' was originally planned to be held in Nuh district's Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation

August 13, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - Gurugram/Palwal

PTI
A Mahapanchayat organised by Hindu Samaj following the clashes that broke out in Nuh, at Tighar village, in Gurugram on Sunday.

A Mahapanchayat organised by Hindu Samaj following the clashes that broke out in Nuh, at Tighar village, in Gurugram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits will be held in Haryana's Pondri village on Sunday which will take a call on resuming VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted on July 31 after communal violence broke out in the area, officials said.

The 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' was originally planned to be held in Nuh district's Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Permission for the event has been given in Palwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Palwal, Sandeep Mor said on Sunday.

Palwal and Nuh are adjoining districts.

The mahapanchayat will be held under the banner of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', in which Hindu outfits including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, will take part.

Police said a gathering of around 500 people has been allowed for the mahapanchayat and strict action will be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a VHP procession was attacked by a mob.

Meanwhile, VHP leader from Gurugram Devender Singh claimed that the yatra will resume on August 28 in Nuh after the earlier one came under attack.

