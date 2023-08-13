ADVERTISEMENT

Nuh violence | 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits underway in Palwal

August 13, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Gurugram/Palwal

The 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' was originally planned to be held in Nuh district's Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation

PTI

A Mahapanchayat organised by Hindu Samaj following the clashes that broke out in Nuh, at Tighar village, in Gurugram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A ‘mahapanchayat’ by Hindu outfits, which will take a call on resuming VHP’s Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July, is underway in Haryana’s Pondri village, officials said on August 13.

At the ‘Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat’, participants from Palwal, Gurugram and other nearby places are taking part.

Nuh violence | 156 people arrested, 56 FIRs registered so far

The mahapanchayat was originally planned to be held in Nuh district’s Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Permission for the event has been given in Palwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Palwal, Sandeep Mor said on Sunday.

Also read: Haryana communal violence | In the shadow of the millennium city

Palwal and Nuh are adjoining districts.

The mahapanchayat is being held under the banner of ‘Sarv Hindu Samaj’, in which Hindu outfits including the Vishva Hindu Parishad are also taking part.

Police said permission for a limited gathering has been allowed and strict action will be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a VHP procession was attacked by a mob on July 31.

Meanwhile, shortly before the mahapanchayat began, VHP leader from Gurugram Devender Singh claimed that the yatra will resume on August 28 in Nuh after the earlier one came under attack.

Local Khaps and Hindu outfits at Palwal mahapanchayat on Sunday decide to resume Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on Aug 28, seek NIA probe into communal violence and demand that Muslim-dominated Nuh district should be merged with other districts.

