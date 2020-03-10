NSUI sweeps Gujarat University senate polls

AHMEDABAD

10 March 2020 02:08 IST

Elections in State’s largest varsity were held on Sunday after a gap of four years

The National Students’ Union of India, the students’ wing of the Congress, has swept the Gujarat University senate elections, winning 6 seats out of 8 seats in the prestigious polls held after four years in the State’s largest varsity.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the BJP, won the remaining two seats in the senate and five seats in the welfare board. The Congress students’ wing won nine out of 14 seats in the university welfare board.

Reacting to its victory, the NSUI tweeted, “Students of PM Modi's hometown rejected BJP's dividing policies & chosen the ideology of united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats in Gujarat University Senate Elections.”

The Gujarat University senate and welfare elections were held on Sunday. Gujarat College, RH Patel, RJ Tibrewal, HK Arts and Rashtrabhasha College had participated in the polls. Total 2,218 students cast their votes out of the total 3,279 registered in all faculties in under-graduate and post-graduate courses.

“Students of Gujarat have rejected the BJP in the State because of unemployment and politics of hatred. It’s a victory for NSUI and its politics of inclusiveness,” said Congress in-charge in Gujarat Rajeev Satav.

‘Fight for youths’ rights’

He added that the Congress and its organisations have been fighting for the rights of the youths in the State and students of the State’s largest university have reposed their faith in NSUI.

The Gujarat NSUI in a statement said, “Youth of Gujarat has outrightly rejected the hatred spread by BJP, and by choosing the NSUI, they have clearly shown that they prefer a more liberal and issue-oriented student body.”

The Opposition party’s students’ wing is likely to launch a Statewide agitation on the issue of unemployment in Gujarat.

“In the last several years, there have been massive irregularities in recruitments in the State government. We have been fighting for transparency in the recruitment for various categories of jobs in the State administration,” said Gujarat Congress leader and former NSUI and Youth Congress chief Indravijaysinh Gohil.

He added that fearing loss in the State’s biggest university, the BJP government did not allow elections of the students’ body in Gujarat University for the last four years.