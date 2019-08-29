NSUI rebel wins students’ union polls

National Students’ Union of India rebel Pooja Verma, who contested as an Independent, was elected president of the Rajasthan University Students’ Union, for which the results were announced here on Wednesday.

An independent candidate has won as the students’ union president for the fourth year in a row.

10 univs., 200 colleges

Polling was held in 10 major universities and over 200 government and private colleges across the State on Tuesday. NSUI candidates Priyanka Meena and Mahavir Prasad Gujjar were elected vice-president and general secretary respectively in Rajasthan University, while Kiran Meena of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won as the joint secretary.

ABVP candidate Rameshwar Chhaba was elected president of the students’ union in Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer, where the three other key posts also went to the ABVP contestants.

ABVP’s Nikhil Raj won as students’ union president in Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur.

In Jodhpur, independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati was elected president of the students’ union in Jai Narain Vyas University. Shravan Jakhar, who fought as an independent, won as the students’ union president in Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner.

Low key affair

The students’ union elections were a low-key affair this year because of strict compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations.

The usual rallies, traffic jams, police lathicharge and clashes among the students’ groups on the polling day were missing with the police and university administration taking stringent measures.