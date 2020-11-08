NSUI protests against delay in Panjab University senate poll

CHANDIGARH

‘It is a direct assault on the institution’s fundamental structure’

With the four-year term of Panjab University’s highest governing body, the senate, having completed on October 31 and no clarity so far on fresh election amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation, members of the National Students’ Union of India on Saturday staged a demonstration against the delay in election.

NSUI members staged protest outside the residence of the Vice-Chancellor and alleged that the delay in elections to the senate was a direct assault on the fundamental structure of the University. They demanded immediate elections.

“The senate elections have been postponed by the University administration on the pretext of the pandemic. However, no consent was taken from the syndicate members. There is a strong possibility that the administration, with advice from the Central government, is preparing to replace the senate with a Board of Governors,” alleged Rahul Verma, vice-president, Panjab University Campus Students’ Council and a member of NSUI.

Another student leader and NSUI social media chairman Manoj Lubana accused the University administration of attempting to destroy the democratic structure of the institution. “The University administration and Central government are attempting to destroy this premier institute. The government’s proposal to set up a Central board in place of the democratically elected senate of the Panjab University is an attack on the democratic system,” he said.

“We want that the senate elections to be held as soon as possible and that the old senate continue till the elections are held. An autonomous senate should be continued and the proposal of the Board of Governors should be scrapped,” said Mr. Lubana.

Of the 91-member senate, six are ex-officio members while 49 are elected from among professors, associate professors, assistant professors, principals of colleges and graduates of the University. Thirty-six members are nominated by the Chancellor.