NSUI protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh

Students of Panjab University having allegiance to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday held a symbolic protest against the BJP-led government at the Centre in the backdrop of rising prices of fuel.
A group of NSUI members staged the protest at city’s Sector 10 fuel station, where they symbolically pretended to “offer loan” to the people for buying petrol and diesel.
A few days ago the NSUI students had held a “boot polish” protest, in which they expressed their anguish against increase in prices of fuel by polishing shoes of bystanders.
“We are staging protest to wake up this government. People are fed-up of Central government’s anti-people policies and we want the government to know this. At a time of pandemic when people are already struggling the government instead of offering a helping hand is creating more troubles for them. With price hike of petroleum products, which will result in inflation, the Central government seems adamant to devastate the economic structure of the country,” said Manoj Lubana of the NSUI.
‘Loan offer’
“As a part of our protest against rising fuel prices we are ‘offering loan’ to the people, who are visiting the fuel station here. The aim is to convey the message about faulty policies of the ruling government at the Centre,” he said.
“By sharply increasing fuel prices, the government has broken the backbone of every section of the society. I would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop hurting people of the country with faulty economic management,” he said.
