Other States

NSUI activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra's vehicle

The NSUI activists also showed black flag to the Union Minister. File image.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Activists belonging to the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student's wing of the Congress on Sunday hurled eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s vehicle outside Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

The NSUI activists were protesting the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which the minister's son is an accused.

Mr. Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home is scheduled to attend a function at the CISF campus at Mundali near Cuttack.

The NSUI Odisha had earlier announced that they would protest Mr. Mishra's visit to the State.

The NSUI activists also showed black flag to the Union Minister.

Police have detained some NSUI activists.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 11:10:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nsui-activists-hurl-eggs-at-union-minister-ajay-mishras-vehicle/article37264010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY