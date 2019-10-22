NSCN talks: Manipur activists submit copy of memorandum to MoS Home

Social activists in Manipur on Monday night submitted a copy of a memorandum to Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, which was originally submitted on December 10, 2017, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding ongoing talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the likely fallout in Manipur and other Naga-inhabited areas.

Representatives of five social groups met the Minister. Mr Reddy assured the activists that their viewpoints will be conveyed to Mr Modi when he returned to Delhi.

The memo pointed out that an open public debate was held in Imphal in 2017 to discuss the framework agreement between the Centre and the NSCN. The resolutions said that the agreement should not disturb the integrity and unity in Manipur, which has a “written history of more than 2000 years”. If any change in the geographical boundary of Manipur was contemplated, it should be done only with the knowledge and approval of the Manipur government, the memo added.

In response to the appeals from the social organisations, Mr Modi had assured representatives to “have faith in your Prime Minister” that all stakeholders shall be consulted.

Sunil Karam, president of the UCM, said that no such consultations were held. Jeetendra Ningomba, president of the CCSK, said, “There is no time now for consultations since the deadline for inking the agreement with the Naga groups is only a few days away”. Many sections are also concerned since the Centre did not seek viewpoint of the stakeholders in Manipur on the Naga talks.

As in Nagaland, the Manipur government has asked all civil government officials to stay at their respective stations. All leave has been cancelled for police, paramilitary forces, home guards and village defence force personnel with immediate effect.

After a Cabinet meeting on the issue, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren rushed to Delhi on Sunday evening and returned home on Monday morning. Officials are tight-lipped about his visit.